US-backed YPG aligns itself with regime, Russia

Following the withdrawal of troops from northern Syria, the U.S. is making a last-ditch attempt to save its ties with the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) as the terrorist group reached a deal with the Syrian regime, brokered by Russia.

A senior YPG terrorist said Sunday a deal with Damascus has been reached. Aldar Xelil said "the emergency measure" with oversight from the regime's key ally Russia was meant to secure themselves in the region. "This is a preliminary military agreement. The political aspects were not discussed, and these will be discussed at later stages," Xelil added, hinting that they plan to move the cooperation further.

Last week, following a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would withdraw from northern Syria since Turkey was about to launch an operation.

The move was not welcomed by the YPG since it meant the end of U.S. support for the terrorist group. However, Trump's statements faced fierce backlash and he was put under enormous pressure. As a result, the U.S. attempted to salvage its ties to the terrorist group by making various remarks targeting Turkey.

Meanwhile, following the YPG-Assad regime deal, news broke that Syrian regime forces were moving toward the Turkish border.

Soldiers waving Syrian flags were deployed west of Tall Tamr, not far from the flashpoint border town of Ras al-Ayn, which was taken by Turkish forces on Sunday.

Tall Tamr is about 30 kilometers from the border but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said some units in the area had moved as close as 6 kilometers.

According to a newspaper close to the Damascus regime, Syrian regime forces would likely be deployed in areas near Manbij and the border town of Ayn al-Arab, further east.

YPG's efforts to find new alliances pointless

Replying to a question on whether the YPG would strike a deal with the Bashar Assad regime, Presidential Communication Director Fahrettin Altun said the terrorists had previously tried the same thing, most recently during Operation Olive Branch. "The terrorist organization is no longer useful," he said. "Now there is nothing the terrorist organization can offer to anyone," he added, underlining the futility of the move.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said yesterday that it did not want to think about the possibility that Russian and Turkish forces might clash with one another in Syria and said Moscow was in regular contact with Ankara, including at a military level.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow had already warned all sides in the Syrian conflict to avoid any action that could escalate the situation or damage a fragile political process.