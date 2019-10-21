CHP to launch party camp with participation of mayors

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is preparing to organize a party camp for its mayors, the second such camp after the local elections on March 31.

The main theme of the camp will be the development of common solution proposals for the shared problems of local administrations.

Within the context of the planned party camp, mayors will organize events and meetings in different groups. Metropolitan mayors, provincial mayors and district mayors will form different groups and work to develop solution proposals.

In the planned party camp, it is expected that the party will put the project of "sibling municipalities" into practice. Accordingly, wealthier municipalities and economically underdeveloped municipalities will be matched as sibling municipalities. Metropolitan municipalities will have more than one sibling municipality.

The practice of sibling municipalities aims to improve cooperation and coordination, especially in the area of cultural activities, between the matched municipalities. In the camp, the six-month performances of municipalities will be also analyzed and successful municipalities will be presented to others as role models.

In this year's local elections, the CHP led the polls in 11 metropolitan municipalities including Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Antalya, Adana, Mersin, Hatay, Tekirdağ, Aydın, Muğla and Eskişehir.