CHP launches controversial disciplinary steps for party members

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) once again launched controversial disciplinary action for party members who conflict with the party's ideology on some issues.



Recently, former party deputy Yılmaz Ateş was referred to the disciplinary committee because of his comments saying that the CHP had surrendered to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).



However, despite Ateş being referred to the disciplinary committee, party member Erdal Aksünger did not face disciplinary action following his statements about the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD) when he said, “I do not view the PYD as a terror group.”



Other disciplinary actions by the CHP were launched for party members who worked for Mehmet Siyam Kesimoğlu, the elected mayor of western Kırklareli province during the campaign period. After resigning from the CHP, Kesimoğlu announced his independent candidacy for mayor in Kırklareli and won the post in the March 31 elections.



Some 164 members who cooperated with Kesimoğlu were referred to the disciplinary committee for their dismissal from the party.



The party’s decision regarding 164 members fueled heated discussions within the CHP. During the recounting process of votes in Kırklaereli, many senior figures in the party such as Muharrem İnce, Özgür Özel and Yaşar Tüzün went to Kırklareli and expressed their support for Kesimoğlu. However, the party did not take action against the senior figures, instead preferring to punish minor members.