Turkish diplomat's election as president of UNESCO conference significant success: Deputy FM

The decision to recommend Ambassador Ahmet Altay Cengizer as President of the 40th General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a significant success for Turkish diplomacy, Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran said.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kıran emphasized that Turkish diplomacy is one of the country's most significant brands worldwide. "The decision is the success of Turkish diplomacy and of the efforts of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu," he said.



During the voting held on Oct. 22 at the UNESCO Executive board, Cengizer was selected against his Spanish competitor for the Presidency of the 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference, which will be held in Paris on Nov. 12-27.



"The objective criteria based on the personal knowledge, qualifications and experience of the candidates are effective for the election of the President of the General Conference. The result of the election is a reflection of the activities and fair attitude of Ambassador Cengizer, who represents our country in the Executive Board that has been elected for the 2017-2021 period, as well as his personal qualities that are well appreciated in UNESCO circles," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement on Oct. 22.



Stressing that Turkey is one of the countries that contributes the most to UNESCO, Kıran noted the country's election for the executive board for the 2017-2021 period was another success.



"By leading its highest decision board, Turkey continues its contribution to the organization," the deputy foreign minister added.



The UNESCO General Conference, which is held biennially, is the organization's highest decision-making body. The President of the General Conference, together with the post of Director-General and Chairmanship of the Executive Board, is one of the top three UNESCO assignments and ranks at the top of the protocol.