US resolution on 1915 events worthless, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the U.S. House of Representatives for adopting a controversial resolution on 1915 events, as he slammed European countries for providing protection for PKK-linked groups to carry out their terrorist activities.

"The step taken by the U.S. House is worthless," Erdoğan said, adding that historians should decide on such matters rather than politicians.

The president continued by saying that Turkey has been calling on Armenians to open their archives for research but the latter refuses because they don't have proof of their claims.

"Terrorist supporters, especially the ones in Europe, have carried out 700 acts targeting Turkey since the start of Operation Peace Spring," the president told a parliamentary group meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Erdoğan noted that many of these countries are Turkey's NATO allies but allow these terrorists to carry out such acts under the supervision of the police.

He reiterated that all of these countries recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization, but fail to take action against their activities in their countries.