US returns to military bases in northeast Syria

American troops are pouring back into military bases in northeastern Syria, which were evacuated by the U.S. Army during Turkey's anti-terror operation.



According to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters on the ground, the U.S. Army arrived back in the west of Syria's northern province of Raqqa on Saturday to rebuild its military base, which was evacuated during Operation Peace Spring.



A military convoy, including a personnel carrier armored vehicle, a mine flail and a utility vehicle, dispatched by the U.S., arrived in the Jazira base located west of Raqqa province via the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah.



Nearly 30 U.S. soldiers were also seen in the convoy heading to the Jazira base.



Also on Friday, U.S. troops positioned themselves on a military base in northern Syria's Sarrin village in the south of Ayn al-Arab.



The U.S. military bases in Sarrin and Sabit villages around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Turkey-Syria border was previously evacuated and destroyed during Operation Peace Spring.



U.S. troops on Friday also resumed patrols near oil fields in northeastern Syria after an intermission following the launch of Operation Peace Spring.



U.S. forces had begun to withdraw from Syria shortly before Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure its border, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.