US dispatching ammunition to NE Syria

The U.S. military on Monday dispatched ammunition from a Syrian village in the northern Raqqah province, used as an armory by the PKK terror group's Syrian branch, the People's Protection Units (YPG), to the northeast of the country.

Footage recorded by Anadolu Agency showed a nearly 70-vehicle U.S. military convoy leaving the military base in Ayn Isa village.

Convoys departing from the Silos area of the Ayn Isa village headed to the northeastern al-Hasakah city using the M4 highway which runs parallel with Syria's northern border with Turkey.

Among the convoy were armored personnel carriers, mine-clearing machines, fuel supplies and trucks.

American troops are pouring back to some military bases in northeastern Syria which were evacuated by the U.S. Army during Turkey's anti-terror operation.

The U.S. forces began to withdraw from Syria shortly before Turkey launched the operation, and resumed patrols near oil fields in northeastern Syria after an intermission following the launch of the operation.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure its border, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara and Washington reached a deal on Oct. 17 to pause the operation for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the planned safe zone.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow also reached a deal under which YPG terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours, and see security forces from Turkey and Russia conduct joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.