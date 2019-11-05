Support for President Erdoğan surges after Turkey's Operation Peace Spring

Support for President Tayyip Erdoğan surged last month after Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG) from near its border, a survey by Metropoll showed Tuesday.



Erdoğan's approval rating rose by 3.7 percentage points in October to 48%, the survey showed, recording its highest level since shortly after the presidential elections of June 2018, which were held before last year's currency crisis.



His disapproval rate fell 9.3 percentage points to 33.7%, its lowest level since the failed coup of July 2016. Some 18% of participants did not respond to the survey question or said they had no idea.



Four of the five political parties in the Turkish Parliament have strongly supported Turkey's operation against the YPG. Only the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) opposed it.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on Oct. 9.



The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.



The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.



Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.



Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.



Turkey later reached separate agreements with Washington and Moscow and stopped its operation after YPG terrorists withdrew from a border strip inside Syria.