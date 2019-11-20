Ankara can mediate in Kashmir issue, Azad Kashmir's president says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can be a mediator between Pakistan and India in solving the decades-long Kashmir issue, Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said Wednesday.



Expressing his gratitude to the Turkish president for bringing the Jammu and Kashmir issue to the U.N. agenda, Khan told Sabah daily that Erdoğan had called on Pakistan and India to find a solution for the Kashmiri people according to U.N. resolutions, before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government withdrew Kashmir's autonomy on Aug. 5.



"He also published a strong message criticizing India's actions after Aug. 5. We completely trust Erdoğan on this issue. He can be a good mediator," Khan said, adding that he is also grateful to all political parties that expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.



The dispute over Kashmir is one of the oldest on the agenda of the U.N. Security Council, along with the Israel-Palestine conflict. The region, which is split between the two countries but claimed by each in its entirety, has been the cause of two wars between the neighbors since they were partitioned in 1947. Following the partition of the whole country, into Pakistan and India, the sectarian conflict was crystallized. Kashmir, which is home to Muslims along with Hindus, remained an unresolved dispute.



Stressing that Turkey and Pakistan have the strongest bonds and alliance possible in the international system since the establishment of Pakistan, Khan said that the Kashmiri people support Turkey's fight against terrorism, adding Ankara has the right to protect its borders against national security threats.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on Oct. 9.



He also said that he looked at the founder of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President Erdoğan as models for himself.



"Atatürk gave dignity to Turkey with the establishment of the republic and became a symbol of Turkey's independence. Erdoğan, on the other hand, redefined Turkey's position and power in the international area. He lends a helping hand to suppressed people from Africa to Asia and [of] protecting Muslim's rights from Palestine to Kashmir. We love him," Khan said.