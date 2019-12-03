Erdoğan urges NATO to renew itself in line with global developments

Renewal of NATO in line with the current global situation is inevitable, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday, as he highlighted Turkey's expectation for allies to show solidarity with the country regarding its anti-terror fight.

"We cannot comprehend the current situation with the mindset of 2000s," Erdoğan told reporters in Ankara Esenboğa Airport ahead of his departure for the summit in London.

The president noted that Turkey expects allies to seek ways to boost cooperation within the bloc rather than seeking alternatives. Erdoğan referred to solidarity and unity as the "building blocks" of NATO, as he urged allies to refrain from making populist statements that may damage the strength of the alliance.

"We expect them to be involved in work to strengthen the bloc rather than seeking alternatives," Erdoğan said, adding that a transformation of the bloc to ensure it takes a determined stance against terrorist organizations is necessary.

He continued by saying that Turkey prioritizes the bloc's unity and pursues a multilateral foreign policy with its allies.

"NATO needs to act proactively in the face of asymmetrical threats stemming from terrorist organizations," he added.