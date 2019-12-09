Turkey left alone in Palestinian cause but will continue to support oppressed, Erdoğan says

Turkey generally feels left alone regarding the situation in Jerusalem and Palestine, but will not stop defending this cause, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

"The situation in Palestine and Jerusalem is deteriorating as some Arab countries encourage Israel's violations. I feel like Turkey is left alone but we will continue to stand with the oppressed," Erdoğan told a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

The president noted that even though Muslims make up around a quarter of the world population, they do not have the proportional level of political, economic, social or cultural development.

