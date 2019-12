The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) seeks to improve women's participation in politics and other walks of life, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

"AK Party has increased the percentage of women in politics from 4.5% to 17% and we will work to further improve this in the next elections. I expect all women to take a more active role in politics," Erdoğan told a women's council meeting.