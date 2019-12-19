Suffering of Muslims can be stopped with cooperation, proper leadership, Erdoğan says

Around 94% of the people killed in conflicts around the world are Muslims, but this can be prevented through cooperation and proper leadership, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the Kuala Lumpur Summit, reiterating his calls to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to better represent and defend the rights of all people.

Speaking at the opening session of the summit, which brings together intellectuals, academics and Muslim leaders to create solutions for problems faced by Muslims, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of solidarity and cooperation among the countries.

"One in three weapons sold globally are sent to the Middle East," the president said, noting that 94% of those killed in global conflicts are Muslims. He said that while Muslims continue to shoot and kill each other over trivial disagreements, Western arms dealers become wealthier because the former spend their money on weapons rather than education, health, research and development.

The president urged Muslim leaders to self-criticize and reminded them that they spend their energy on civil strife while others are busy talking about artificial intelligence, quantum computers and robotics.

"We need to focus on projects that will aid our shortcomings and realize our potential," Erdoğan told Muslim leaders, urging them to enhance cooperation in strategic areas including defense, energy, advanced technology and finance.

He noted that they will have the chance to discuss the situation of Muslims, who make up a quarter of the world's population.

The president also touched upon the issue of inaction following global meetings among Muslim leaders.

"The biggest problem of platforms that bring together the Islamic world under a single roof is the issue of implementation. This is the reason why we have not covered any distance in the Palestinian cause, are unable to stop the exploitation of our resources and cannot say stop as our region is torn apart through the rhetoric of sectarianism," Erdoğan said.

However, the Muslim world is not powerless, according to the president, and they have the resources, the population and the geographic position to overcome obstacles with proper leadership.

"If a significant part of the Muslim population is dealing with hunger, famine, poverty and ignorance, despite all the opportunities, the oil, population and natural resources God has bestowed on us, then we need to put the blame on ourselves first," he said.

The president touched upon the issue of representation at the UNSC, noting that it fails to represent 1.7 billion Muslim people throughout the world because that system has "expired."

He also said an update of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was also necessary to improve its effectiveness.

Cooperation in all areas, including trade, politics, diplomacy, the defense industry and technology is the prescription to cure the ills, according to Erdoğan, because there is great potential.