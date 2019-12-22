Foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia meet to boost cooperation

The eighth trilateral meeting of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia is being organized on Monday in the Georgian capital Tbilisi with the participation of foreign ministers of the three countries.



"During the meeting, foreign ministers will evaluate the progress in trilateral cooperation and discuss recent regional and global developments," Turkish Foreign Ministry said yesterday in an announcement.



The foreign ministers are expected to sign a joint memorandum at the end of the meeting.



The last meeting was held in Istanbul with the participation of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani.



The mechanism among the three countries aims to contribute to strengthening regional peace, stability and security, as well as promoted cooperation in economic, transport, energy, tourism, cultural exchanges and other areas of mutual interest.



Over the past years, relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia reached a significant level of strategic partnership and play an essential role in ensuring peace and stability, sustainable development and the welfare of the three nations.



The three countries also closely cooperate in the energy and transportation fields, jointly developing the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railways projects.



Another dimension of the trilateral format was a meeting between the trio's chiefs of general staff in November 2018.