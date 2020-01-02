Local sources: PKK facilitated escape of 60 more Daesh terrorists from Syria

Around 60 Daesh terrorists were able to flee a camp in northern Syria after receiving assistance from the PKK's Syrian offshoot the YPG, according to the latest reports by local sources.

The terrorists, mostly consisting of Russian women, were able to flee the YPG-controlled al-Hol camp, İhlas News Agency (İHA) reported.

The camp is a holding place for civilians who escaped the conflict between the Daesh terrorist group in Deir el-Zour, along with the families of former Daesh members who surrendered or were captured. Most of the civilians were forcefully brought to the camp by the YPG in April 2017, according to the reports.

In October, YPG terrorists deliberately released hundreds of Daesh prisoners being held in a camp near the town of Ayn Issa.

The overall number of Daesh terrorists released by the YPG is said to be close to 800. Of these, 265 have surrendered and are now under the control of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Ankara has repeatedly expressed its determination to clear northern Syria of both Daesh and PKK-linked terrorist groups. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring – with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.

The operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, facilitating the return of 400,000 Syrians who fled the region amid terror threats.