New refugee flows from Idlib at stake as regime attacks continue

The continued attacks by the Syrian regime despite a cease-fire have instilled fear among Idlib's locals, leading hundreds of thousands of civilians to reconsider migrating closer to the safety the Turkish border provides.



For Idlib's weary locals, the hope of peace lasted only 72 hours as the regime started to target civilians once again, overlooking the truce declared by Turkey and Russia on Jan. 12. As the number of attacks rises, the possibility of new refugee flows increases as well despite the harsh conditions in the camps in northern Syria near Turkey's border.



"We do not have gas to burn or food to eat," said Hatice Dua, a resident of one of the camps near the Turkish border who had to flee from her hometown because of regime attacks.



Dua explained that they eat whatever their "Turkish brothers" give them and they keep warm with the wood they have their children collect from the nearby mountains.



"We came to the Turkish border so that we do not have to migrate again," she said.



With only a few belongings, Dua settled her family in a camp near the Turkish border with the thinking that it would be a safe place for them to live because they can see Turkish soil.



"We are left without a home but still, we are thankful for our current circumstances," she underlined.



For children, however, the attacks and other things they have experienced are a lot harder to comprehend.



"We heard the engines of planes. Then, there was a huge explosion and all of a sudden, everywhere started to burn. I fainted. I opened my eyes in a hospital. It hurts a lot," said 11-year-old Ahmad Zikra.



"I don't want to die," cried 9-year-old Mohammad Buhra.



"We went to the bazaar with my uncle. Then, suddenly, bombs started to drop. I had pieces of shrapnel all over me. People there helped me. They brought me to the hospital," the young boy said, remembering his sorrow.