Turkey to be involved in Libya until GNA's independence secured

Turkey is determined to find a solution to the Libya crisis, vowing to be involved in the matter until the independence of the legitimate government of the country, the Government of National Accord (GNA), is secured.

Speaking to the journalists ahead of his visit to Berlin where he will attend a conference on peace in Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined Turkey's key role in bringing peace to Libya.

"We highlighted on every occasion that a permanent solution in Libya can be ensured via political dialogue... We cemented our cooperation with the legitimate Libyan government via two memoranda of understandings signed at the end of 2019. Turkey has become a key to peace in Libya with its efforts both infield and diplomacy," the president said.

Leaders and top government officials, including Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are gathering in Germany Sunday in a bid to thrash out a lasting cease-fire in Libya and pave the way for a political solution.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will co-host the Berlin conference, which will seek a stronger commitment from world powers and regional actors to non-interference in Libya, to genuinely support the cease-fire and adhere to the U.N.'s arms embargo.

"We see the Berlin summit as an important step on the way to cementing the cease-fire and a political solution," Erdoğan expressed on the summit.

Progress in peace efforts after the January cease-fire "should not be sacrificed to the ambitions of blood and chaos merchants," he said.

The president also voiced hope that decisions to be taken in the summit will pave the way for solid developments in various areas from security to economy.

Germany invited leaders of around a dozen countries, including U.N. Security Council members, regional powers and some of the neighboring countries for the conference.

Erdoğan and Putin already announced that they would attend the conference in Berlin. French President Macron, British Prime Minister Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also confirmed their attendance.

The German government also announced that both Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and the eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar accepted invitations for the conference.

The U.S. administration confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would attend the Berlin conference.

Top officials from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, main supporters of the Libyan warlord Haftar, will also take part in the conference.

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who chairs the African Union's High-Level Committee on Libya, were also invited.

On Jan. 12, the warring sides of the Libyan conflict announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by Turkish and Russian leaders, although further talks came to no avail last week after Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

President Erdoğan also criticized the international community for not showing the necessary reaction against the "reckless attacks of Haftar."

"Actions of putschist Haftar and his supporters, which has openly been violating U.N. Security Council resolutions, has long been ignored," Erdoğan said.

However, Turkey has maintained a principled and consistent stance against the crisis in Libya since the first day it started, the president said.

Previously Saturday, Erdoğan, who brokered a tentative cease-fire last weekend together with Russian counterpart Putin, urged the international community to assume more responsibility to end the violence in the country.

"The world has not done enough to support pro-diplomacy and pro-dialogue actors in Libya," Erdoğan said in an op-ed he wrote for Politico.

Since the ousting of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

The GNA led by Fayez al-Sarraj has been under attack since April from Haftar's forces, with fighting killing over 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters.

Asked for his comments on Haftar's visit to Greece Friday, Erdoğan said Greece is in "serious discomfort" for not having been invited to Germany.

His visit counts for nothing for Turkey, the president said.

"However, (Greek Premier Kiriakos) Mitsotakis plays the game wrong, his steps are not right, and he did not start the process well," he stressed.

During his visit ahead of the Berlin conference, Haftar met with top Greek officials, including Mitsotakis and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Mitsotakis said late Thursday that they would veto "any political solution" to the conflict in Libya on the EU Council level if the Turkish-Libyan treaties are not canceled.

The Greek prime minister also expressed his discomfort over not being invited to the Berlin conference on Libya.

Haftar flew to Athens on a surprise visit Thursday, with Greece seeking to build ties with Haftar after the legitimate government in Libya signed a maritime and military cooperation deal with Turkey in November.

Athens is vehemently opposed to Turkey's maritime deal with Libya, which claims much of the Mediterranean for energy exploration, conflicting with rival claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Relations between regional rivals Greece and Turkey have deteriorated considerably in recent months over undersea exploration and drilling rights in the Aegean Sea, off Cyprus, and in areas off the southern Greek island of Crete that are included in the Turkish-Libyan agreement.

Ankara raised the stakes with moves to explore waters controlled by Greece and fellow EU-member the Greek Cypriot Administration, including sending drillships into waters where the Greek side claims exclusive economic rights.

On Jan. 2, Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot Administration signed a deal to build an undersea pipeline to carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.

Turkey strongly opposes the project, which would see part of the 1,900-kilometer EastMed pipeline pass through waters it claims under its deal with the Tripoli government.