Tripoli airport targeted in renewed attacks by Haftar

At least two civilians were injured after forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar launched renewed attacks on Mitiga Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli. The attacks came hours after the U.N. mission in the country condemned ongoing violations of an arms embargo.



The U.N. mission in Libya, UNSMIL, condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the rocket strikes on the airport, which has been hit by repeated attacks in recent months.



As the sole landing strip for the U.N.-backed government based in Tripoli, as well as its major military base, Mitiga is a strategic target for opposition forces based in the country's east.



UNSMIL said in a statement Sunday evening that the strikes had wounded at least two civilians as well as damaged the tarmac and a number of buildings at the airport.



World leaders met in Berlin last weekend and committed to ending all foreign meddling in Libya and to upholding the 2011 U.N. Security Council weapons embargo as part of a broader plan to end the country's conflict.



They also agreed to a permanent cease-fire and steps to dismantle numerous militias and armed groups, while pushing a political process under the U.N.



But fighting broke out on Sunday in the Abu Grein region, 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of Sirte, according to sources on both sides of the conflict.



Libya has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, with two rival administrations later vying for power.



The conflict deepened in April last year when Haftar, who controls much of the south and east of Libya, launched an assault to seize Tripoli, base of the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).



On Saturday, the U.N. had said it "deeply regrets the continued blatant violations of the arms embargo in Libya."



"Over the last 10 days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country, providing the parties with advanced weapons, armored vehicles, advisers and fighters," it added.



UNSMIL said the cease-fire, which had provided much-needed respite for civilians in Tripoli, was now at risk of collapse.



"This fragile truce is now threatened by the ongoing transfer of foreign fighters, weapons, ammunition and advanced systems to the parties by member states, including several who participated in the Berlin conference," it said.



On Sunday, Germany's foreign ministry backed the UNSMIL statement and voiced concerns about "a series of unconfirmed but credible reports of embargo violations on both sides."



Haftar has the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia while the GNA is supported by Qatar and Turkey.



The GNA recently made a formal request for Turkish military support in the "air, ground and sea" to help fend off an offensive by Haftar's forces, who are attempting to take control of the capital. Turkey supports the U.N.-backed government against the warlord and his militia and mercenaries.



On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan traveled to Algiers for talks with his Algerian counterpart on Libya's crisis and the Jan. 12 cease-fire, which Moscow and Ankara brokered. Algeria shares a common border with Libya of some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).



Ahead of his departure, Erdoğan lashed out afresh at Haftar, calling him a "putschist" and saying he was "constantly behind violations of the cease-fire."



The U.N. says that since last April, fighting has killed more than 280 civilians and over 2,000 combatants, while thousands have been wounded on both sides. More than 170,000 Tripoli residents have been displaced.



Renewed clashes around Tripoli on Saturday killed at least one civilian – a Moroccan national – and wounded seven others, GNA health ministry spokesperson Amin al-Hashemi told AFP.



The U.N. is hoping to hold inter-Libyan talks soon in Geneva to consolidate the sagging truce, as its mission in the country warns of "a renewed and intensified round of fighting."



A military commission established at the Berlin summit – comprising five GNA loyalists and five Haftar delegates – has been tasked with defining ways of making the truce hold.



"What's important now is to achieve a stable cease-fire, which the military committee '5 + 5' ... wants to negotiate in the coming days," the German foreign ministry said.



Ankara dispatched troops – in a training capacity, it said – to support the GNA earlier this month in a move criticized by European powers and U.S. President Donald Trump.



Western powers are keen to stabilize Libya – home to Africa's largest proven crude reserves – because of concerns Islamist militants and migrant smugglers, already active, will take advantage of the chaos.



Libya's National Oil Corporation said Saturday that oil production had plunged by around three-quarters since pro-Haftar forces launched a blockade the day before the Berlin summit, causing estimated losses of over $250 million.