US condemns 'ruthless actions' by Syrian regime, allies

The U.S. on Monday condemned “ruthless actions” by various parties that are hampering efforts to bring peace to northern Syria.

“Ruthless actions by Russia, the Iranian regime, Hezbollah and the Assad regime are directly preventing the establishment of a cease-fire in northern Syria,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

“We condemn these barbaric attacks and call for an immediate cease-fire,” Pompeo added.



A renewed drive by Bashar Assad to recapture opposition-held Idlib province in Syria's northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkey's border on Monday amid heavy airstrikes, aid workers and witnesses said.

Due to intense attacks by the regime and its allies, the number of displaced civilians who have fled Idlib province and nearby regions has reached 502,000 since November 2019.



It was reported that 39,000 more civilians have fled to safer areas near the Turkish border in the past 24 hours due to the regime attacks.

Most of the displaced civilians have moved toward refugee camps near the Turkish border. Some of the displaced have taken shelter in regions liberated by terrorist elements via Turkey’s cross-border anti-terror operations.

Due to overcrowding and lack of essential infrastructure in refugee camps, displaced civilians have great difficulty in finding places to take shelter. Thousands of families are in dire need of humanitarian aid as they struggle to live under harsh winter conditions.

Senior U.N. officials said this month that the humanitarian situation had become more acute with at least 300,000 civilians now on the run in Idlib province, adding to the more than half a million people who fled earlier from bouts of fighting to the safety of camps near the Turkish border.

Since Dec. 1, some 358,000 Syrians have been displaced from their homes in Idlib, the vast majority of them women and children, according to the U.N.

The U.N. says an additional 38,000 people fled violence in neighboring western Aleppo between Jan. 15-19.

Assad's regime has repeatedly vowed to reassert control over the whole of Syria, despite several cease-fire agreements.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone since then as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year. Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.



Turkey continues diplomatic efforts



Amid an ongoing offensive by the Syrian regime to capture the opposition-held Idlib province, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to stop violence in northern Syria.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed developments in Syria and Libya in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, a White House spokesman said on Twitter.



"The two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya. The leaders agreed that the violence being carried out in Idlib, Syria must stop," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a tweet.



Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also spoke with his Russian counterpart over the phone on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.



Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov discussed the Syria issue, particularly the crisis in Idlib, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. The two top diplomats also talked about other regional issues.