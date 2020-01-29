No secret France has supported Haftar for share in Libya's natural resources: Foreign Ministry

"It is no secret that France has supported warlord Khalifa Haftar since 2011 to have the upper hand over the natural resources of Libya," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Wednesday over President Emmanuel Macron's remarks claiming that Turkey is breaching an agreement to halt foreign interference in the north African country.

"French President tried to set his own agenda by his false claims," the ministry said in the statement.

"The main responsibility lies with France in the crisis in Libya, which has been continuing since 2011," the statement added.

"France is one of the countries militarily supporting Haftar, which fights against the legitimate government in Libya. His attacks are the main threat to Libya's territorial integrity," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also touched upon the fact that Macron hosted terrorists at the Elysee before, namely representatives of PKK terror group's Syrian wing, the YPG.

"France should first end its support to Haftar if it wants to contribute to peace process in Libya," the statement read, adding, "France, whose dark past in Africa is well-known, should undertake a contributing role instead of accusing Turkey."

On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But the talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal. Similarly, an attempt of the international community to find a solution to the Libyan crisis in the German capital Berlin on Jan. 19 remained inconclusive. Since then, attacks of Haftar's forces have continued without regard to civilians.

The conflict deepened in April last year when Haftar, who controls much of the south and east of Libya, launched an assault to seize Tripoli. Since the ousting of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition. The U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj has been under attack since April by Haftar's forces, with fighting killing over 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters.