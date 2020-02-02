Erdoğan meets Hamas political chief Haniyeh

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the political chief of Hamas in Istanbul on Saturday.



The closed-door meeting was held between Erdoğan and Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh at the Vahdettin Pavilion and continued for one hour and 15 minutes.



The meeting followed a phone call between Erdoğan and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, on Friday, in which he reiterated Ankara's support for Palestine in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called peace plan for the Middle East.



The two leaders also discussed the latest developments and issues in the region.



Trump announced last Tuesday his proposal to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present at the White House event.



During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital." The plan unilaterally annuls previous U.N. resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it has demanded.