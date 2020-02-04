Erdoğan discusses latest developments with Merkel

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Libya and Syria in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, presidential sources said Tuesday.



The German chancellor was in Turkey in January to discuss the migration crisis.

The Turkish president has been telling the international community that renewed attacks in Syria's northwestern Idlib province could prompt a new migrant wave toward Turkey. He's warned that Turkey, which already hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, would not be able to handle a new wave of migrants if attempts by the Syrian regime and Russia to retake opposition-held Idlib sent more people fleeing.

Like other European countries, Germany does not want to experience a similar crisis like the one that happened in 2015, when Berlin had to open its doors to over a million Syrian refugees.