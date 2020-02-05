UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Syria

The U.N. Security Council will meet Thursday for an emergency session on Syria following clashes between the Turkish military and forces loyal to regime of Bashar Assad, diplomats said Wednesday.

They said the meeting was requested by the United States, France and Britain. U.N. envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is expected to report on the situation in Idlib, the northwestern Syrian province where the two armies clashed, the diplomats said.

On Monday, the Turkish and Syrian regime armies engaged in their deadliest clashes since the deployment of Turkish troops to Syria in 2016.

Regime shelling of Turkish positions in Idlib killed at least five Turkish soldiers and three military personnel, Ankara said. In retaliation, Turkey struck more than 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian soldiers.