5 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Five YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry announced Thursday.

Turkish security forces persuaded the terrorists to surrender in Şırnak province, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that one of the terrorists was on Turkey's wanted list in the gray category, with a bounty of up to 500,000 Turkish liras (roughly $84,000).

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

While Turkish security forces carry out counterterrorism operations both within Turkey and across the border, a large number of terrorists continue to surrender voluntarily. Some of the terrorists who surrendered recently said many others cannot do so out of fear for their lives due to threats by the group.

Since Jan. 1, the number of terrorists who surrendered to Turkish security forces rose to 24 with the latest additions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The Interior Ministry in a Nov. 26 statement said the dissolution of the PKK has been accelerated due to Turkey's successful counterterrorism operations and strategies both at home and abroad.

The statement said a significant number of terrorists have fled the PKK and surrendered. More than 235 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces in 2019 alone.

Once the terrorists surrender, they are provided with many opportunities, including the right to education and the freedom to live without fear and oppression.

They are not ill-treated, can contact their families freely and are provided with essential judicial assistance. The Turkish state offers a variety of services to ensure their social reintegration.