Turkey reinforces observation posts in Idlib

Turkey has sent nearly 150 vehicles with commandos and ammunition to reinforce its observation posts in Idlib, Syria's last opposition-held region, Turkish security sources reported Friday.

Security sources emphasized they were only to reinforce the 12 existing posts established under a 2018 deal with Russia to prevent an offensive by Syrian regime forces.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in recent weeks as the Syrian regime, backed by Russian airstrikes, presses an assault to retake Idlib.

On Monday, Syrian regime forces attacked Turkish troops, resulting in the deaths of seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian personnel. In retaliation, the Turkish military targeted more than 50 positions and neutralized more than 70 Syrian regime troops, according to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Turkey says three of its outposts – all in the southeastern part of the region – have now been encircled by regime forces.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights monitor said Wednesday that Turkish troops at another position in Saraqeb had shelled Syrian regime forces to prevent it from also being surrounded.

The security sources refused to confirm those clashes but said Turkish forces in the area "are taking every kind of measure and will take every kind of measure" to ensure safety.

They added Turkey's priority was to stop the Syrian regime advance and reinstate the cease-fire, stressing that no Turkish soldiers would be evacuated.

Turkey and Russia have worked closely in recent years to resolve the situation in Idlib despite being on opposing sides of the conflict.

The security sources reiterated that coordination with Russia remained strong and that joint patrols in northeastern Syria were only canceled earlier this week due to "heavy weather conditions."

A delegation from Russia is expected in Turkey on Saturday for further talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Ankara.