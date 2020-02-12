No military or air element will be safe in Idlib from now on, Erdoğan says

No military or air element posing a threat to Turkey will be safe in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, noting that Turkey will not hesitate to hit any targets that pose a direct threat to the military in the area.



"Aircraft that have been bombing civilians in Idlib will no longer fly as freely," Erdoğan told his party's parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.



The president said the terms of the Sochi deal are no longer effective as the Assad regime and others have blatantly violated it.



DETAILS TO FOLLOW...