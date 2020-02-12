Russian embassy ridicules US hypocrisy on YPG/PKK despite not recognizing the group as terrorists itself

"We leave you the verdict," the Russian Embassy in Ankara said in a tweet late Wednesday, which contained two conflicting screenshots which proved U.S. hypocrisy regarding its stance on recognition of the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, as a terrorist group. However, Russia does not even recognize the PKK as a terrorist group, which is recognized as such at least on paper by the U.S., EU and many other countries.

In one of the screenshots, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen with a caption saying "We support our NATO ally Turkey, whose soldiers have died after the attack" in reference to the recent assaults by Assad regime elements against Turkish soldiers, which killed a total of 13 troops.

In the other screenshot, there was an infographic by Anadolu Agency (AA), which documented the Pentagon's request for $200 million in support for YPG terrorists.

The tweet was ridiculed as well by Turkish netizens, with many criticizing Russia for the same hypocrisy as the U.S.

The YPG even opened an office in Moscow in 2016, which drew heavy criticism from Turkish officials.

Russian military officials also held a live video conference with high-ranking terrorist and adopted son of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, Ferhat Abdi Şahin. The terrorist is also known by his nom de guerre is Mazloum Kobani.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization, indistinguishable from the PKK.

President Donald Trump, long a skeptic of U.S. military involvement in Syria, has been blamed by Democrats and even some Republicans for abandoning the U.S.-backed YPG terrorists to the Turkish onslaught, and in so doing, unraveling U.S. policy.

The U.S. has provided military training and has given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns. Despite claiming numerous times that Daesh has been defeated, the U.S. support of the YPG still continues.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984, waging an insurgency for autonomy in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast. Since then, more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. Kurds, as an ethnic group, form about 20% of Turkey's population.