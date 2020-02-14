Turkey supports solution of Kashmir issue through dialogue, Erdoğan says

Turkey is in favor of resolving the Kashmir issue by taking into consideration the expectations of the Kashmiri people, and through dialogue based on U.N. resolutions, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

The president reiterated Turkey's support for Pakistan regarding the Kashmir issue, as he spoke at a joint news conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who thanked him for raising awareness about the issue.

"8 million Kashmiris live in an open-air prison, I thank Erdoğan for speaking about Kashmir," Khan said.