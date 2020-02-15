Turkey won't be silent as Syrian regime surrounds its posts, Erdoğan says

Turkey cannot remain silent while the Syrian regime forces surrounding Turkish observation points in northwestern Idlib, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from an official visit to Pakistan, Erdoğan said recent clashes in Idlib have inflicted heavy losses on regime forces, causing concern for both the Assad regime and Moscow.

The Turkish president stated that Ankara's main concern is that regime's offensive in Idlib pushing nearly one million people toward Turkish border.

"We already host 3.5-4 million people (Syrian refugees). Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to accept another million. So what do we do? We said let's build briquettes shelters along the border inside (Syria). There are intensive construction works at the time," Erdoğan said.

Ankara has requested financial help from Germany and other European states to build these shelters, he said, adding that Turkish Red Crescent is expected to receive 25 million euros from the Europeans through the Red Cross.

The Turkish military has 12 observation posts in Idlib, the last opposition-held bastion in Syria.

The posts were set up after a 2018 Russia-Turkey deal agreed in Sochi to prevent a regime offensive but in recent months, Assad has pressed an assault supported by Russian airstrikes.



'Turkey will support its rights in the Mediterranean until the very end'



Speaking about recent developments in Libya, Erdoğan said Turkey is determined to continue providing support in line with training, security deals signed with the internationally recognized government led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

He added that senior Russia officials are currently managing the war in Libya with General Khalifa Haftar and using additional warriors brought from Sudan and Chad.

Erdoğan also criticized France, Egypt, and the UAE for providing financial support and weapons to the Haftar forces.

"We are in favor of establishing peace but we want this to be known, Turkey will continue protecting both Turkey and Libya's legal rights in the Mediterranean until the very end."

Eastern-based forces loyal to Haftar continue their attacks targeting residential places and civilians to capture the capital Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized legitimate government, despite calls for a cease-fire at the Berlin conference.

'US' Middle East plans threatens the regional peace'

The president also commented on the controversial "Deal of the Century," unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump in January and said the plan threatens the regional peace and tranquility.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey will never allow "legitimization of invasion, annexation and destruction".

Noting that neither the West nor Europe or Africa accept the so-called peace plan, he said Turkey will get favorable result when it brings the issue to the United Nations for further discussions.

He also urged Muslim countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take clear stance against the plan.

On Jan. 28, Trump revealed the plan and proposed an independent Palestinian state but with the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital".

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.