Idlib operation by Turkey would be worst case scenario, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said Wednesday that a Turkish military operation against Syrian regime forces in the Idlib region would be a "worst-case scenario."

President Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier on Wednesday that a military operation there was a "matter of time" after talks with Russia on Idlib had failed to meet Turkey's demands.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow was strongly opposed to such an operation, but that Russia and Ankara were staying in contact to try to prevent tensions in Idlib escalating further.