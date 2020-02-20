Dutch court sentences convict for anti-Muslim threats

A Dutch court on Wednesday sentenced a person to 90 days in jail for threatening Muslims on social media.

According to a statement by the court, the 33-year-old person threatened Muslims with death after the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand.

On March 15, 2019, terrorist Brenton Tarrant attacked two mosques in the city of Christchurch during Friday prayers and killed 51 people and wounded 49 others.

"I will do the same. I will get a gun and kill all Muslims," the convict had written on social media.

The convict was detained by the police upon a complaint by his mother.