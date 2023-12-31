After setting the goals in 2023, 2024 will be the year to realize the Century of Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday as the country enters New Year’s Eve.

Erdoğan in his new year message said that in a period when global crises continue to increase, Türkiye will show its difference once again and raise the star of the country, which produces, employs, grows and develops.

“Our strengthening means ending the systems of those who use, exploit and oppress everyone else for their own welfare and security.”

Wishing the best for 2024, Erdoğan said that Türkiye entered the new year with a bittersweet feeling due to negative incidents in the region and the world, as well as the Turkish soldiers recently killed by the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

For a more peaceful, prosperous world, “we must see that so-called democratic and liberal countries cease their support for bloody terrorist organizations.”

“We need to see all countries and institutions take a united stand against the killing of innocent children and women in Gaza,” he added. Erdoğan also touched upon the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“We need to see sincere efforts to stop conflicts that plunge people into pain, waste resources of nations, starting with the Russia-Ukraine war.”

“We need to see that wealth of societies, which has been exploited for centuries, their dignity trampled upon, is used for their own future, prosperity, security,” he said further.