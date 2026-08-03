Three crew members were critically injured after a Turkish-owned roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo ship came under a drone attack in the Black Sea on Monday, Turkish maritime authorities said.

The NADEZHDA, a Turkish-owned cargo vessel sailing from Russia's Novorossiysk to the Turkish port of Samsun, was attacked about 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) off Novorossiysk on Monday, according to a statement by Türkiye's Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.

The vessel was carrying 22 crew members, including 13 Turkish nationals.

Initial assessments indicated the ship sustained damage to its living quarters and bow, while a fire continued to burn on board.

The Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said that, following coordination with Russia's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Novorossiysk, all crew members were safely evacuated to the Russian port by Russian maritime units.

According to preliminary information cited in the statement, three crew members may have sustained critical injuries.

The agency added that the fire remained active aboard the vessel, but rescue operations could not be carried out because of the continuing risk of drone attacks in the area.

The Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said it was closely monitoring the situation and wished all affected seafarers a speedy recovery and safe return to their families.

More than three years of the Russia-Ukraine war have jeopardized maritime security in the Black Sea. Türkiye has witnessed several drones of Russian or Ukrainian origin crash on its territory, while uncrewed armed naval vessels have frequently washed ashore. In response to growing threats, Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria established a maritime security initiative primarily tasked with clearing stray naval mines in the Black Sea.