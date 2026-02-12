Three irregular migrants died after a rubber boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Foça in western Türkiye, authorities said Thursday, as search efforts continued for four people believed missing.

The vessel set out despite stormy weather and went down early in the morning off Izmir’s Foça district. Coast Guard Command teams were dispatched to the area following an emergency call.

Rescue crews saved 38 migrants from the sea and recovered the bodies of three others. Survivors told authorities that four more people had been on board, prompting an air- and sea-backed search and rescue operation.

Türkiye is a key transit route for migrants attempting to reach Europe, and its coast guard regularly carries out rescue and interception operations along the Aegean coastline.

In a separate development, five suspected migrant smugglers were arrested in Izmir in connection with a deadly incident off the Greek island of Chios earlier this month.

Prosecutors said the boat, which departed from the Çeşme district, capsized after being struck by a Greek Coast Guard vessel on Feb. 3. Fifteen migrants, 11 men and four women, died, and 24 others were injured. Some passengers were initially reported missing.

An investigation launched by the Çeşme prosecutors led to the detention of seven suspects accused of organizing the illegal crossing. Five were formally arrested on charges including migrant smuggling and “killing with probable intent,” while two were released under judicial supervision.

Türkiye has intensified nationwide operations in recent years amid rising regional migration pressures.