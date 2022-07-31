Some 301 Haitians, who have become "irregular migrants" after they failed to carry out procedures such as residence and visa extension following their legal entrance to Turkey with the tourist status, were returned home to their country by private plane.

According to the statement made by Turkey's Directorate of Migration Management on Sunday, the "Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration of Irregular Migrants in Turkey" project is being carried out in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Directorate of Migration Management.

A special flight was organized to ensure the voluntary return of 301 Haitians who were irregular migrants in Turkey and do not have a representative in the country. This flight to Haiti is the first private transoceanic flight organized by the directorate.