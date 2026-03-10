Turkish authorities detained 36 suspects as part of an expanding corruption investigation linked to the former mayor of the Mediterranean district of Manavgat, Antalya, authorities said Tuesday.

The Manavgat Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating allegations including forming a criminal organization, bribery, embezzlement, extortion, bid rigging and laundering assets derived from criminal activities.

Those detained in early morning raids carried out by gendarmerie units include a former deputy mayor, a municipal construction inspection chief, municipal employees, contractors and hotel owners, according to investigators.

The probe centers on activities during the tenure of former Republican People's Party (CHP) Manavgat Mayor Şükrü Sözen, who was previously arrested along with his brother, Fatih Sözen, and several others in connection with the same case.

Prosecutors said evidence gathered in the investigation includes witness testimonies, statements from suspects cooperating with authorities, financial intelligence reports prepared by Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and digital communications seized during searches.

Investigators allege that several businesspeople and tourism sector figures paid bribes to obtain permits or legalize buildings that violated zoning regulations or construction plans. Payments were allegedly made directly, through intermediaries or via companies created to facilitate the transactions.

Authorities also suspect that some properties given as bribes were transferred through intermediaries before ending up in the hands of suspects without payment.

Expert reports cited by prosecutors suggest that certain public tenders were repeatedly awarded to specific companies in exchange for benefits, causing significant public financial losses.

The investigation further alleges that assets obtained through the scheme were used to purchase luxury vehicles, real estate and commercial properties registered under the names of third parties in an effort to conceal their origin.

Prosecutors said the investigation remains ongoing and additional legal proceedings may follow as authorities examine the financial records and testimonies gathered during the probe.

Former Mayor Şükrü Sözen and his brother were arrested on Sept. 11 on charges of bribery, embezzlement and bid rigging. During searches of their homes, investigators reportedly seized large amounts of cash and jewelry. Five other suspects were also arrested earlier in connection with the same investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate corruption case involving the municipality, prosecutors have prepared an indictment against 41 defendants – 11 of whom remain in custody – including Niyazi Nefi Kara, another former Manavgat mayor who was previously detained and suspended from duty.

Kara, his nephew and others were arrested on charges of bribery, corruption and malversation. Police seized 3 kilograms (6.61 pounds) of gold bullion, 500,000 euros and $153,160 that his nephew had hidden at an agricultural warehouse.

The main opposition CHP is under mounting scrutiny as a wave of corruption, bribery and terrorism-related investigations sweeps across its municipalities.