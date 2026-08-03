Four crew members, including three Turkish nationals, were injured after a Turkish-owned cargo ship carrying fresh fruit and vegetables to Russia was hit in an apparent drone strike in the Black Sea on Monday, reports said.

The NADHEZNA, a Turkish-owned ro-ro vessel en route from the Black Sea port of Samsun to Novorossiysk, Russia, caught fire after coming under attack about 30 nautical miles (56 kilometers) from its destination, the reports said.

The ship's captain, Yalçın Şahin, accused Ukraine of carrying out the strike, claiming six or seven drones were used in the attack. Ukrainian authorities had not commented on the allegation, which could not be independently verified.

Şahin said all crew members were accounted for despite the attack, while four sustained injuries.

The crew managed to contain the fire on board, though nearby drones reportedly prevented the Russian Navy from immediately approaching the vessel to provide assistance.

More than three years of the Russia-Ukraine war have jeopardized maritime security in the Black Sea. Türkiye has witnessed several drones of Russian or Ukrainian origin crash on its territory, while uncrewed armed naval vessels have frequently washed ashore. In response to growing threats, Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria established a maritime security initiative primarily tasked with clearing stray naval mines in the Black Sea.