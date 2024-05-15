The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the capital, Ankara, announced on Wednesday that four public officials working in the organized crime unit of the capital’s police were detained. The detainees include police chiefs who were allegedly involved in a conspiracy against politicians.

The office said in a statement that police officers were included in an investigation into the allegations of S.S., a “secret eyewitness” in a case against Ayhan Bora Kaplan, a criminal gang leader captured last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke about the plot without mentioning names, while Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya pledged to fully investigate the conspiracy.

Media reports said suspects sought to implicate people close to the government and politicians in a corruption probe by using the statements of S.S., who was a member of Kaplan’s gang.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters on Wednesday that investigations were underway in the case and everybody should “rely” on the judiciary’s work.