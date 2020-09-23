A helicopter carrying ammunition has crashed in central Libya, killing four mercenaries from the Russia-based Wagner Group, the Libyan Army said Wednesday.

"A helicopter carrying Russian mercenaries and ammunition fell in the town of Sukna, in the city of Jufra," military spokesperson Abd al-Hadi Dara told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"According to preliminary information, the helicopter exploded, killing four Russian Wagner mercenaries," he said.

The spokesperson noted that the helicopter was heading toward one of the oil fields used by the mercenaries as an operations center.

Since April 2019, Haftar's forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilians. Haftar has the support of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Russia while the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) is backed by Turkey.

The Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories against Haftar, pushing his forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

Foreign mercenaries and arms have poured into the country since Haftar launched his offensive, with Russia and the UAE the putschist general's top suppliers.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) on July 24 accused Russia of “playing an unhelpful role in Libya by delivering supplies and equipment to the Wagner Group.”