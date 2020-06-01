A missile attack by a militia loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar killed five people in Tripoli on Monday while 12 others were injured.

Haftar forces continue to target civilians in the capital province of Tripoli. According to a statement released by Amin al-Hashemi, the press consultant of the Government of National Accord (GNA), the capital was hit by five missiles during this latest attack. Informing that the health condition of the injured civilians is at the critical stage, al-Hashemi also said that many buildings and vehicles in the region incurred heavy damage.

Since the ousting of late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys United Nations and international recognition.

The civil war has seen a critical reversal recently as, thanks to Turkey's support, the U.N.-backed Libyan Army has been advancing, gradually making one strategic gain after another.