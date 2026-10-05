Turkish security forces detained 52 irregular migrants in separate operations across four provinces, while four suspected migrant smugglers were arrested, authorities said Monday.

Security forces detained 10 foreign nationals in the northwestern province of Edirne after determining they had entered Türkiye through illegal routes. Another seven irregular migrants were detained in neighboring Kırklareli.

The migrants were transferred to provincial migration authorities and a repatriation center following processing.

In the western province of Izmir, gendarmerie teams stopped a minibus near the Karaburun toll booths on the Çeşme highway on Oct. 1 as part of an operation targeting migrant smuggling.

Authorities found 16 irregular migrants inside the vehicle, including one Nigerian, three Chadian, 10 Ethiopian and two Sudanese nationals.

The minibus driver, identified by the initials B.Y., was detained on suspicion of organizing the journey and was later arrested by a court. The migrants were transferred to migration authorities.

Türkiye, a key transit route for migrants seeking to reach Europe, has stepped up border controls and security operations in recent years as part of its efforts to combat irregular migration and migrant smuggling.

Separately, security forces detained 19 Afghan irregular migrants during a joint coast guard and gendarmerie operation in Demre, in the southern province of Antalya, on Oct. 2.

One suspected Turkish smuggler was detained on land, while two others allegedly linked to the operation were caught aboard a sailboat at sea. All three were later arrested and sent to prison.

Authorities seized the sailboat used in the alleged smuggling operation.

Investigators identified four additional suspects believed to have been involved in the smuggling network, and efforts to apprehend them are continuing, authorities said.

Türkiye has intensified nationwide operations in recent years amid rising regional migration pressures.