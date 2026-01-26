Prosecutors in Türkiye have filed an indictment against 41 suspects, including suspended Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek, as part of a corruption investigation targeting the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Monday.

In a statement, prosecutors said investigative procedures were completed for the suspects, among them Böcek, who was arrested on July 5, 2025, his son Mustafa Gökhan Böcek, former Antalya police chief Ilker Arslan and several businesspeople.

The 702-page indictment accuses the suspects of multiple offenses under aggravated and repeated-crime provisions, including “coercion-based extortion, illicit enrichment, influence peddling, money laundering, aggravated fraud and false accusations."

Prosecutors said 26 criminal acts have been legally assessed at this stage of the case. Böcek is charged with coercion-based extortion, illicit enrichment and laundering of criminal proceeds. Arslan faces charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment, while Mustafa Gökhan Böcek is accused as an alleged accomplice of extortion, money laundering and influence peddling. Prosecutors also sought additional penalties against him for allegedly making illicit gain a habitual activity.

The indictment also seeks convictions for Böcek’s daughter-in-law and former daughter-in-law on charges of money laundering under repeated-crime provisions.

Prosecutors requested the confiscation of approximately TL 170 million (nearly $4 million) seized in cash and bank deposits, as well as assets valued at about 258.6 million liras, including 10 apartments, five vehicles, five commercial properties, a Rolex watch and mobile phones.

The indictment was submitted to the Antalya 6th High Criminal Court for review, it was announced.

On the other hand, recently, Turkish authorities detained 14 suspects as part of an investigation into alleged irregular spending that caused an estimated TL 399.5 million (nearly $10 million) in public losses at a company affiliated with the CHP-run Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

The operation was launched following claims that unlawful expenditures were carried out through the Infrastructure Management and Consultancy Trade Inc. (ALDAŞ), a municipally owned infrastructure management and consultancy subsidiary, and Antalya Water and Wastewater Administration (ASAT).

The Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation centers on allegations of “aggravated embezzlement, bid rigging, abuse of trust, unlawful enrichment and negligence in supervisory duties related to expenditures” made through the company.