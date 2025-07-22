Eight of the 17 suspects detained in a major corruption investigation targeting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) have been arrested, authorities announced on Monday.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, centers around serious allegations including bribery and tender rigging. The suspects were taken into custody on charges of “giving a bribe,” “receiving a bribe” and “rigging a tender.”

Following their initial detention since last week, an Istanbul court ordered the arrest of the following individuals: Ali Cüneyt Özdemir, Can Karataş, Cengiz Tosun, Deniz Erzincan, Erdinç Karataş, Mehmet Karataş, Murat Timuçin Altıer and Taylan Çokyiğit.

The remaining nine suspects were released under judicial control, pending further investigation.

Authorities say the case, in which the first arrests were made earlier this year, has widened significantly.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul into alleged bribery, tender rigging and fraud at the IBB, which is run by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Dozens of suspects, including Istanbul’s former mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, have been arrested on charges of “leading a criminal organization,” “membership in a criminal organization,” “extortion,” “bribery,” “aggravated fraud,” “unlawful acquisition of personal data” and “tender rigging” since March.

A barrage of investigations focusing on CHP-run municipalities across Türkiye netted mayors and municipal bureaucrats accused of taking bribes in exchange for building permits, rigging tenders and other forms of corruption involving municipal businesses.

The CHP, which runs Istanbul and more than half of its districts, claims the charges are politically motivated, while authorities highlight that the judiciary is independent of any political influence and point out that some investigations were launched upon complaints by CHP members themselves against mayors and municipal officials.

While 97 suspects were arrested in the corruption case, judicial control measures were applied to 206 additional suspects, the public prosecutor’s office stated recently.

The unfolding scandal has cast a shadow over the city's municipal administration, raising fresh concerns about corruption in public procurement processes.