Türkiye’s main opposition, unable to defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for more than two decades in successive votes, leaned on the EU for support, claiming Türkiye lacks democracy, as Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel complained during the Party of European Socialists (PES) Leaders’ meeting in Brussels, on Thursday.

According to a statement from the CHP, Özel addressed various matters ranging from democracy and security to Türkiye’s relations with the European Union.

Özel said Europe’s concerns over defense and security were understandable and added that he fully supports any steps Türkiye needs to take in that regard. However, he argued that lasting stability could only be achieved through democracy.

“Europe needs a democratic and strong Türkiye, Türkiye’s full EU membership,” Özel said.

He conveniently ignored that the CHP complied with the current democratic system in Türkiye, accepting past election results. Özel asked "fellow parties" to support the CHP instead of the continuation of "stable relations" with Erdoğan, insinuating the need for foreign intervention in Türkiye. The CHP has been a supporter of military coups in the past, endorsing the military’s takeover of power when political parties it disliked won the elections.

Stating his complaint on the cooperation between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, Özel said: “There is also the reality that we are sister parties. Today, the British Labour Party is showing solidarity with Erdoğan beyond what Erdoğan himself would have expected. This is something we cannot accept. I raise this objection on every platform, and I will continue to do so.”

Özel’s remarks drew criticism from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). AK Party Deputy Chair Efkan Ala said Özel’s statements amounted to an invitation for foreign interference in Türkiye’s internal affairs. In a social media post, Ala said the party rejected Özel’s comments and condemned what he described as disrespectful and unfounded remarks targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik also criticized Özel, accusing him of seeking foreign support by “complaining about Türkiye abroad.” Çelik said such behavior reflected poorly on both Özel and his party, adding that requesting backing from foreign political parties for the CHP’s rise to power was politically unacceptable.