The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Istanbul lawmaker Ismet Uçma passed away on Monday.

Aged 66, Uçma, who was a member of the AK Party for the 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th terms, passed away in the hospital where he had been receiving long-term treatment.

Uçma's funeral will take place at Karacaahmet Cemetery, after the funeral prayer that will be held at Marmara University Theology Mosque on Tuesday at noon.