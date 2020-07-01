A leading lawmaker of Turkey's ruling party announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The necessary medical process has been initiated today after I received positive results in a routine coronavirus test," Muhammet Emin Akbaşoğlu, the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) deputy parliamentary group chairman, said on Twitter.

He added that his general health is well.

His announcement came after three opposition lawmakers tested positive Saturday for COVID-19.

The three are members of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Turkey's COVID-19 cases reached 199,906 on Tuesday, including 173,111 recoveries and 5,131 deaths.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 508,000 people worldwide, with more than 10.3 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 5 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the U.S.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.