The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) wrapped up its field surveys in 81 provinces and 973 districts as part of its “Century of Türkiye Meetings.” A report based on the findings has been presented to AK Party’s chair, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The report shows that people are primarily concerned with economic challenges, especially minimum wage, pensions, and retirement conditions. The public was also vocal on planned regulations on traffic fines and taxes. The survey includes complaints by citizens about municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Complaints about those municipalities focus on infrastructure shortcomings, water shortages and traffic jams. Citizens broadly expressed their dissatisfaction with CHP-run municipalities in the surveys.

Elsewhere, people listed their complaints and suggestions, especially on minimum wage and pensions, while in big cities, high rents emerged as a key issue. In some provinces, young citizens complained of employment difficulties, while employers reported difficulty finding young employees.

The AK Party has mobilized its members – from senior administrators to lawmakers, from ministers to neighborhood representatives – for meetings this summer and early autumn. They went door-to-door as if in an election campaign process, meeting everyone from traders and farmers to pensioners.