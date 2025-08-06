Two deputy chairpersons of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) held a news conference on Wednesday in Ankara to introduce a new campaign that will continue until September. The campaign is entitled “Century of Türkiye Meetings” and aims to promote the titular set of reforms unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye in 2023. In addition, the meeting will bring together AK Party staff from 81 provinces and the public as part of an outreach effort about the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

Ahmet Büyükgümüş, deputy chairperson of the party, said they attach importance to communicating with the public about the services that AK Party governments have provided since they first came to power in 2002. “We will launch a series of events throughout August and September about what is done with the vision of Century of Türkiye in 81 provinces and 973 districts,” he said.

“Century of Türkiye” is a comprehensive list of goals aimed at boosting Türkiye’s global standing, encompassing reforms in public services, health care, education, transportation, energy, agriculture and tourism, as well as targets to enhance the country's diplomatic influence in global affairs.

The party’s deputy chairs and ministers will lead AK Party delegations to events held in provinces and districts and they will also meet with opinion leaders in each province. The campaign will conclude with a final event in Istanbul, attended by representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

“We are engaged in politics at a time of a very important agenda for Türkiye and a significant transformation in the world. Therefore, developments regarding the terror-free Türkiye initiative and its details will be shared with our nation. We will conduct field trips to explain its meaning and how the initiative will advance,” he said.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli had its first tangible progress in February when the terrorist group PKK’s jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, accepted Bahçeli’s call and urged the group to lay down its weapons. In May, the PKK announced it would dissolve itself. Last month, some 30 PKK members, including a senior leader, burned their weapons in a ceremony in northern Iraq. Although symbolic, the gesture marked the first time that the group had laid down arms in its campaign of violence for more than four decades. The PKK has previously announced so-called unilateral truces but has never entirely given up its ambitions.

On Tuesday, a parliamentary committee established exclusively to tackle the initiative held its first meeting, marking another milestone in the process. The committee will examine the fine details of the initiative and provide recommendations to Parliament on advancing the initiative with new regulations. This may or may not include lenient sentences for former members of the terrorist group and a legal framework regarding the status of the terrorist group.

As part of the campaign, the AK Party’s women’s branch will visit families of terror victims and veterans of counterterrorism operations, presenting a letter from President Erdoğan addressed to them in the context of the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

Büyükgümüş said they would also inform the public on the government’s efforts to ensure a permanent drop in inflation. “Under the leadership of President Erdoğan, all relevant ministries endeavor to maintain a fall in inflation and improve welfare. As AK Party cadres, we will inform the public about the point we reached on this matter and future steps,” he said. Inflation dropped more than expected in July to reach its lowest level in almost four years, according to official data released on Monday, which officials say reinforces their forecasts that price growth will slow further by year-end. The increased cost of living and instances of overpricing by certain businesses are major economic challenges for the country, and some political pundits attribute this to the drop in votes for the AK Party in the 2024 municipal elections.

He stated that they would also share details of the government’s National Technology Movement, "which became more significant amid recent geopolitical tensions.” “We will inform the public about steps taken for domestic production and services in the defense industry, digital infrastructure and energy,” he said.