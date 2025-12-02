Two Turkish lawmakers with disabilities from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) emphasized the importance of accessibility, inclusive policymaking and societal awareness as Türkiye marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Fatma Öncü, an AK Party deputy from Erzurum, and Serkan Bayram, an AK Party MP from Istanbul, explained that both representation and structural reforms remain essential for advancing disability rights across the country.

Öncü, Türkiye’s first deputy minister with a disability before being elected to Parliament, said she has not experienced accessibility problems in the Parliament building thanks to measures implemented by its administration. “Arrangements that consider accessibility needs of representatives are applied carefully,” she said. “At any point in life, individuals may face different needs. The issue is not labeling people but making public spaces accessible and fair for everyone.”

Öncü remarked that having individuals with diverse abilities in decision-making processes contributes not only to democratic representation but also to broader public awareness. “This is an important step for social equality and inclusiveness,” she said. She noted that past AK Party governments enacted significant constitutional and legal amendments on disability rights, but argued that the next stage requires stronger digital accessibility and better enforcement by local administrations. Artificial intelligence-based services and e-government platforms, she added, must be equally accessible to all citizens.

Türkiye has made substantial progress in public awareness, Öncü asserted, pointing to expanded social policies including family support programs, home care services, rehabilitation centers and social service institutions. Still, she argued that awareness should move beyond charitable sentiment. “There is a need for a transformation in mentality,” she said. “The widespread perception of disability as an individual challenge remains a fundamental issue. Türkiye must accelerate its transition to the ‘social model of disability,’ as reflected in global standards.”

Öncü described full accessibility as Türkiye’s most urgent challenge. “Accessibility is not limited to ramps,” she said. “Transportation, digital services, health care, urban planning, education and employment all fall under this concept.” She called for zero-tolerance enforcement of accessibility standards in public spaces, transportation systems and new buildings. She also said Türkiye should set strict deadlines for compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines for websites and mobile applications. A “personal assistance system,” widely used in parts of Europe, could also be introduced in the coming years to support independent living, she added.

Education and media play key roles in reshaping public perceptions, she said. “Disability should be addressed with a rights-based approach, not pity. Media is one of the strongest actors in driving social transformation.”

Istanbul deputy Serkan Bayram also underlined that awareness must be present every day, not only on Dec. 3. He described the government’s disability reforms as a “silent revolution,” adding that Türkiye aims to crown this progress during the “Century of Türkiye.” Bayram said greater representation is emerging in all branches of government, noting the presence of disabled lawmakers and judges. The next goal, he added, is broader inclusion in executive roles, including governors, ambassadors and ministers.

Bayram also noted efforts are underway to establish a U.N.-based Disability Rights Unit and proposed locating it in Istanbul, calling it the “U.N. Istanbul Project.” Globally, 10%-15% of the population has disabilities, he noted, and together with their families, they represent nearly half of society.

“We want a world where no one is left behind because of a disability,” Bayram said, adding that Türkiye has progressed significantly in integrating disabled youth into social life but still has more ground to cover.

Under the AK Party government, people with disabilities have been among the major beneficiaries of upgraded welfare programs, which previous governments severely neglected. After the Disabled Act was implemented in 2005, welfare provision programs for people with disabilities were diversified.

Those include monthly home care assistance for the carers of the disabled, a monthly disability allowance for disabled individuals and at-home health care provisions. Türkiye also offers free public transportation, tax deductions, exemptions and discounts on utility bills for the disabled, who also benefit from early retirement options.