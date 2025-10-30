Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Zafer Sırakaya marked on Thursday the 64th anniversary of the labor agreement signed between Türkiye and Germany, praising the economic and cultural relations between the two countries and the Turkish community in Europe for maintaining both cultural identity and ties with their homeland.

In a statement shared on his NSosyal account, Sırakaya recalled the commemoration of the 64th anniversary of the labor agreement signed in 1961 between Türkiye and Germany, underlining that the deal is not only a symbol of cooperation between the two nations but also served as one of the milestones of the strong economic and cultural bridges that connect Türkiye and Germany.

Drawing attention to the economic contributions of the Turkish workers, Sırakaya said: "Our elders of the first generation, who went to Germany with the hope of earning bread and building a future, contributed with their hard work not only to the development of the German economy but also to the reputation of Türkiye and the pride of the hardworking and productive Turkish people. They helped to rebuild Europe’s industry while keeping the love for their homeland alive in their hearts."

Today, millions of Turkish citizens live across Europe, particularly in Germany, which hosts the continent’s largest Turkish diaspora community. Sırakaya emphasized that these communities continue to contribute through their knowledge, productivity and sense of belonging.

“With their annual visits, investments and contributions, the support they provide to the Turkish economy is one of the most tangible manifestations of our nation’s unity and solidarity,” he noted.

Expressing gratitude to the Turkish community in Europe for upholding their values, Sırakaya said they serve as role models in their host countries while remaining connected to their roots.

"This bond is the guarantee of our shared future. I extend my gratitude to the Turkish community in Europe for maintaining their values and setting an exemplary stance in the countries where they live,’’ Sırakaya added.

He also extended his respects to the first generation of migrant workers, offering prayers for those who have passed away.

Zafer Sırakaya also reacted to reports in some German media outlets calling for the revocation of dual citizenship. “These demands aim to disregard the efforts of people who have contributed to Germany’s development for generations,” he indicated.

Sırakaya reaffirmed that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye and the AK Party would continue to strengthen bonds with citizens abroad and protect their rights and interests.

In 1961, the governments in Bonn – the West German capital at the time – and Ankara signed a labor recruitment agreement. According to the Foreign Ministry, around 876,000 people came to Germany from Türkiye based on that "guest worker" agreement.

On the other hand, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also asserted the contributions of the Turkish community in Germany, recognizing their role in the country's postwar economic reconstruction since the 1960s, during his visit to Türkiye in April 2024.

"They helped build our country, they made it strong, and they belong at the heart of our society," he said, referring to the almost 3 million people of Turkish descent living in Germany today.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also planning to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday in his first official visit to Türkiye, where talks are expected to focus on increased cooperation and various key issues both regionally and globally.